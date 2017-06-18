chissitt wrote:

Not sure what honesty has to do with it, he voiced his opinion on Walker being allowed to leave and unfortunately made the mistake of comparing him with a junior player, not very bright thing to do but never the less it's his opinion, which in the great scheme of things is trumped by your opinion, and fwiw I don't recall seeing in the opening post anything concerning Batchelor.

So by your own admission he probably isn't SL standard and a very generous decision of yours to award him a point, baring in mind that was his original point, It would be interesting to know who these loads' of coaches are, excluding those on here, but once again playing to your rules where only your opinion counts you award yourself another point, well done.

You have criticised the OP for comparing Walker with Crowther then go on to compare Crowther with Batchelor, who you then for some reason go on to call him a freak bet his mum and dad will love that, guess what another made up point for you, seeing as said before the OP never mentioned him.

Once again that's very generous of you to call it a draw after admitting it's his perogative to have an opinion even though his is wrong and yours of course is spot on.

Popular opinion on here would judge him as being wrong with his OP myself included, I'm sorry but the only person on here what's made a poor attempt to justify him having an unreasonable opinion.