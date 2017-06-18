WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Why

 
Post a reply

Re: Why

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:08 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1541
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
It's not that long since certain posters on here were bagging Reece Lyne and look how he's come on this season :D
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Why

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:17 am
alegend Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 70
Lyne as always had speed which helps

Re: Why

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:25 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1541
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
:wink: Yes but, he WAS in a similar situation to where Crowther is at the moment, the potential was always there, it just hadn't risen to the surface, yet :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Why

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:12 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3109
Given a chance I believe Jordan is good enough for SL, but I would say that. I'm not that naive enough to not know when he's had a poor game, but to single him out by name when 20 nil down and the game gone away from us is pathetic. Regarding being at fault for a try, he was one on one with a prop on fire in SL 2yards out and did what he possibly could and yes I've watched it back. Jordan thinks he should have done better,his exact words were, " l have standards ". If he doesn't fit in at Wakey I'm sure other SL clubs may want to give him a chance.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, Deeencee, eric35, Jake the Peg, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, reedy, The Avenger, Trinity 61, Upanunder, wakeytrin and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,6071,66776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM