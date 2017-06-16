Redscat Cheeky half-back



No wonder we find it difficult getting fans through the gates at Trinity when, after a poor match in an otherwise fantastic season, gets certain supporters moaning and being negative about the team. I don't think fans of their favourite band go off them if they happen to bring out a poor record. Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo

Was Jowitt injured? This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Don't think jowitts injured but it's prob the perfect time to give him a few games as grixy hasn't looked comfortable at the back last 2 games. Not a criticism as such as he's been great all season but jowitt went well in his last game and if we are going by form then it's max's turn. Top six 2005 - Trinity. FickleFingerOfFate

Redscat wrote: No wonder we find it difficult getting fans through the gates at Trinity when, after a poor match in an otherwise fantastic season, gets certain supporters moaning and being negative about the team. I don't think fans of their favourite band go off them if they happen to bring out a poor record.

Gives the moaners an excuse not to buy season tickets or subscribe to Club 1873.

And say 'I told you so'.

Gives the moaners an excuse not to buy season tickets or subscribe to Club 1873.

And say 'I told you so'.

How anyone can't be happy that we are one win away from securing our top 8 place with loads of games left, which will lead to Batch, Max, Jordan and any other promising juniors being given game time without the pressure or threat of the middle 8's looming.

FickleFingerOfFate wrote: Gives the moaners an excuse not to buy season tickets or subscribe to Club 1873.

And say 'I told you so'.

How anyone can't be happy that we are one win away from securing our top 8 place with loads of games left, which will lead to Batch, Max, Jordan and any other promising juniors being given game time without the pressure or threat of the middle 8's looming.



As someone who lived through watching Trin in the old second division I very much doubt that seeing Grix have a another defensive stinker, would make me throw the towel in just yet.



WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"



Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: As someone who lived through watching Trin in the old second division I very much doubt that seeing Grix have a another defensive stinker, would make me throw the towel in just yet.



I was lucky enough to see the 60's team of Trinity. However those years you mention were really grim and that's when we lost many fans who never returned.



I was lucky enough to see the 60's team of Trinity. However those years you mention were really grim and that's when we lost many fans who never returned.

Even so we have had our share of grim times in SL, so one away loss is nothing at all, can't understand all the fuss from some people.

Prince Buster wrote: I was lucky enough to see the 60's team of Trinity. However those years you mention were really grim and that's when we lost many fans who never returned.



Even so we have had our share of grim times in SL, so one away loss is nothing at all, can't understand all the fuss from some people.



Especially when all of the gloom is around sending a "squad player" out on loan and keeping a promising youngster in the camp ??

Walker wouldn't have saved us on thursday, even if he could have played as an extra player.



Let's hope that Cas inflict some damage on Hull tomorrow and give them a real tough workout.

Especially when all of the gloom is around sending a "squad player" out on loan and keeping a promising youngster in the camp ??

Walker wouldn't have saved us on thursday, even if he could have played as an extra player.

Let's hope that Cas inflict some damage on Hull tomorrow and give them a real tough workout.

If they struggle physically and with the shorter turnaround, we may just have a chance

It reminds me of the 62-0 drubbing of Wigan last year....they had a bad day at the office then, but they picked themselves up, brushed themselves down and went on to win the Grand Final !!

There's no reason why we can't do the same



Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81. vastman

So lets honestly decipher what Leedscat says and then decide if he's a total fool or whether this is just another 'lets make the word a nicer place' thread. Please imagine i said that in a sarcastic tone.



Most of the anger seems to revolve around young Crowther, and Leedscats saying he's not up to SL standard and not as good a Batchelor and whether his playing made any difference. to the score.



1: At this moment he probably isn't SL standard, that would be why he hasn't got many outings. So 1 - 0 to Leedscat. That begs the question, will he ever be SL standard. Well loads of coaches think so, all more knowledgeable than anyone on here so back to 1-1.



2: Is he as good as Batchelor. No. Batchelor is a freak, he's almost certainly the most complete 19 year old forward in SL - hardly denies Crowther a future does it. 1 - 2 to the forum.



3: In his initial post I can't see where Leedscat actually blames Crowther, rather he states what he perceived as a lack of ability. It's important because the former is opinion and it's a wrong one. Though despite what some say Crowther was on when Salford scored from memory and was partly at fault for a second half try (sorry haven't watched it again yet, to painfull), however it was a 50/50 that even Nigel Bell or Ray Price might have missed in their prime. The latter is subjective, if Leedscat doesn't rate him then that his perogative. I do but lets be honest he's yet to play his 'arrival' game - to be fair he needs to soon, thats just the nature of the game, I'll call it a draw 2 - 3.



Overall then he's wrong in what he said though his poor attempts to justify rather than be reasonable have not helped him.



However the truth is Leedscat is actually a total maggot - why? Because he refers to Crowther as 'Jordy'. That is a term of endearment used by people who know and rate the kid - not people who put the knife in. You see this guy will be the sort of wally who continually slags young players of, but when they make it comes on stating that he was one of those who doesn't mind admitting he got it wrong. You know the sort, total fake. It's not acceptable to do that, you either back youth and give them every chance or you demand we sign other clubs cast offs, you can't have it both ways.



So Jordy, don't worry, keep plugging away and it's not over til the fat lady things - we all get our moment and we all develop at different rates.



I'm 55 and still waiting on both .



Sometime on this forum there is an astonishing lack of honesty - see the Embarrassed thread for that.

So lets honestly decipher what Leedscat says and then decide if he's a total fool or whether this is just another 'lets make the word a nicer place' thread. Please imagine i said that in a sarcastic tone.

Most of the anger seems to revolve around young Crowther, and Leedscats saying he's not up to SL standard and not as good a Batchelor and whether his playing made any difference. to the score.

1: At this moment he probably isn't SL standard, that would be why he hasn't got many outings. So 1 - 0 to Leedscat. That begs the question, will he ever be SL standard. Well loads of coaches think so, all more knowledgeable than anyone on here so back to 1-1.

2: Is he as good as Batchelor. No. Batchelor is a freak, he's almost certainly the most complete 19 year old forward in SL - hardly denies Crowther a future does it. 1 - 2 to the forum.

3: In his initial post I can't see where Leedscat actually blames Crowther, rather he states what he perceived as a lack of ability. It's important because the former is opinion and it's a wrong one. Though despite what some say Crowther was on when Salford scored from memory and was partly at fault for a second half try (sorry haven't watched it again yet, to painfull), however it was a 50/50 that even Nigel Bell or Ray Price might have missed in their prime. The latter is subjective, if Leedscat doesn't rate him then that his perogative. I do but lets be honest he's yet to play his 'arrival' game - to be fair he needs to soon, thats just the nature of the game, I'll call it a draw 2 - 3.

Overall then he's wrong in what he said though his poor attempts to justify rather than be reasonable have not helped him.

However the truth is Leedscat is actually a total maggot - why? Because he refers to Crowther as 'Jordy'. That is a term of endearment used by people who know and rate the kid - not people who put the knife in. You see this guy will be the sort of wally who continually slags young players of, but when they make it comes on stating that he was one of those who doesn't mind admitting he got it wrong. You know the sort, total fake. It's not acceptable to do that, you either back youth and give them every chance or you demand we sign other clubs cast offs, you can't have it both ways.

So Jordy, don't worry, keep plugging away and it's not over til the fat lady things - we all get our moment and we all develop at different rates.

I'm 55 and still waiting on both.

As for the rest of the team, simply jaded, depleted and not up for it. Salford and especially Lui were on fire in the first half almost unplayable. I suppose credit that we kept the score that low. Hirts knock ons and Grix now two match inability to catch a ball were the glaring errors but it went much deeper than that. Just a bad day in the one competition we nearly always fail to perform in. 