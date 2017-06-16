Sometime on this forum there is an astonishing lack of honesty - see the Embarrassed thread for that.
So lets honestly decipher what Leedscat says and then decide if he's a total fool or whether this is just another 'lets make the word a nicer place' thread. Please imagine i said that in a sarcastic tone.
Most of the anger seems to revolve around young Crowther, and Leedscats saying he's not up to SL standard and not as good a Batchelor and whether his playing made any difference. to the score.
1: At this moment he probably isn't SL standard, that would be why he hasn't got many outings. So 1 - 0 to Leedscat. That begs the question, will he ever be SL standard. Well loads of coaches think so, all more knowledgeable than anyone on here so back to 1-1.
2: Is he as good as Batchelor. No. Batchelor is a freak, he's almost certainly the most complete 19 year old forward in SL - hardly denies Crowther a future does it. 1 - 2 to the forum.
3: In his initial post I can't see where Leedscat actually blames Crowther, rather he states what he perceived as a lack of ability. It's important because the former is opinion and it's a wrong one. Though despite what some say Crowther was on when Salford scored from memory and was partly at fault for a second half try (sorry haven't watched it again yet, to painfull), however it was a 50/50 that even Nigel Bell or Ray Price might have missed in their prime. The latter is subjective, if Leedscat doesn't rate him then that his perogative. I do but lets be honest he's yet to play his 'arrival' game - to be fair he needs to soon, thats just the nature of the game, I'll call it a draw 2 - 3.
Overall then he's wrong in what he said though his poor attempts to justify rather than be reasonable have not helped him.
However the truth is Leedscat is actually a total maggot - why? Because he refers to Crowther as 'Jordy'. That is a term of endearment used by people who know and rate the kid - not people who put the knife in. You see this guy will be the sort of wally who continually slags young players of, but when they make it comes on stating that he was one of those who doesn't mind admitting he got it wrong. You know the sort, total fake. It's not acceptable to do that, you either back youth and give them every chance or you demand we sign other clubs cast offs, you can't have it both ways.
So Jordy, don't worry, keep plugging away and it's not over til the fat lady things - we all get our moment and we all develop at different rates.
I'm 55 and still waiting on both
.
As for the rest of the team, simply jaded, depleted and not up for it. Salford and especially Lui were on fire in the first half almost unplayable. I suppose credit that we kept the score that low. Hirts knock ons and Grix now two match inability to catch a ball were the glaring errors but it went much deeper than that. Just a bad day in the one competition we nearly always fail to perform in.
