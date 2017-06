Redscat wrote: No wonder we find it difficult getting fans through the gates at Trinity when, after a poor match in an otherwise fantastic season, gets certain supporters moaning and being negative about the team. I don't think fans of their favourite band go off them if they happen to bring out a poor record.

Gives the moaners an excuse not to buy season tickets or subscribe to Club 1873.And say 'I told you so'.How anyone can't be happy that we are one win away from securing our top 8 place with loads of games left, which will lead to Batch, Max, Jordan and any other promising juniors being given game time without the pressure or threat of the middle 8's looming.