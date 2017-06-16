Looks to me like this thread has got the Chinese whispers, the OP in his defence did not blame Crowther for the defeat read his post again, he may not rate him but that is a different issue. I understand Walker is not on loan at Rochdale but has signed for them for the rest of the season, he was released in order to bring in the prop from Saints.



I listened to the game via radio from another continent so was not there but listening we got total dominated as a team and could not respond why not give Salford the plaudits they deserve instead of looking for scapegoats in out TEAM (yes its a team). I know people get emotional but some the comments I have read on social media are uncalled for. The team has been outstanding for the vast majority of games, like anything else that's human bad day at the office or a day on the sick happens live with it!