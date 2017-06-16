|
|
Disappointed for you last night as I always want Yorkshire teams to succeed. I think, however, you were turned over by a good team. Its not the end of your season as there's still lots to play for. Looking forward to your visit to the Kcom and lets hope you have some of your troops back. Good luck for the rest of the season.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:44 pm
|
|
Looks to me like this thread has got the Chinese whispers, the OP in his defence did not blame Crowther for the defeat read his post again, he may not rate him but that is a different issue. I understand Walker is not on loan at Rochdale but has signed for them for the rest of the season, he was released in order to bring in the prop from Saints.
I listened to the game via radio from another continent so was not there but listening we got total dominated as a team and could not respond why not give Salford the plaudits they deserve instead of looking for scapegoats in out TEAM (yes its a team). I know people get emotional but some the comments I have read on social media are uncalled for. The team has been outstanding for the vast majority of games, like anything else that's human bad day at the office or a day on the sick happens live with it!
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:52 pm
|
|
Picking out Jordy is a complete and utter joke! Kopczak ran a great line and would have took some stopping from anyone, let alone a young lad who'd barely been on! He ran straight through Fifita for a try last time we played them remember...
Just a poor night...Salford were brilliant from the first minute and we didn't have the answers we did a fortnight ago to their whirlwind start...blaming individual players is poor, especially players like Hirst and Williams who I've seen get stick who've been great lately...
Salford were smart in how they approached the game, probably not bothered about the two points against hull and with the extra rest came in fresh and all guns blazing, while we'd had another tough game that went right to the 80th minute (our 4th in just over two weeks) and came in with disruptions and light on fit and healthy bodies...
There was absolutely no shame in that final score considering...I wish Salford all the best I'd love to see them go all the way!
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:32 pm
|
|
Singling out Jordy for last nights performance absurd, especially when the same person has also gave him praise previously.
He missed one tackle last night, but then so did Sio and Finn.
There are some tired and broken bodies out there at the moment.
Players like Jordy and Max should be given a bit more game time over the coming weeks to give themselves that bit more game time and experience. Not only that, it will also give some of those senior players who are broken, time to be refreshed before the 8s.
On top of Jordy and Max, theres also Massive, Moules and Morris who could and maybe should be used at some point
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:28 pm
|
|
bren2k wrote:
I thought pretty much the whole team looked knackered from minute 1 - and it was apparent we were gonna get towelled within 10.
With the exception of Hadley and perhaps MCB, we looked jaded, patched up and out of sorts. Shame, but I'm less disappointed than I thought I would be - we can concentrate on SL now and hopefully, get back on the horse and finish strong.
And for the OP who appears to want to hang the whole result on Jordan Crowther - shame on you.
A guy near us putting all the blame on Hirst!
Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:34 pm
|
|
It would have been a distraction. I'm over it now.
If we get in the top 4 I won't even remember it.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:12 pm
|
cocker
Strong-running second rower
|
Why are there fans slagging off the players/team/club that got us to joint 3rd last week with Leeds Rhinos. I suspect for a lot it was there first match of the season!!!! For goodness sake take look at yourselves.....yes it was as a rubbish performance....was it the best team we could put out ? NO . Were there players on the pitch that shouldn't have been?..YES. A bit like last years semi final when we had to field a much weakened, injury hit squad and the fans that moaned the loudest then probably haven't been seen until last night.
Top 8 will do me fine again (yes I wanted to get to Wembley) and a chance to strengthen again for next season in advance and I hope we will continue to do ourselves justice and perform like we have been doing once we get some fit bodies back.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:51 pm
|
|
cocker wrote:
Why are there fans slagging off the players/team/club that got us to joint 3rd last week with Leeds Rhinos. I suspect for a lot it was there first match of the season!!!! For goodness sake take look at yourselves.....yes it was as a rubbish performance....was it the best team we could put out ? NO . Were there players on the pitch that shouldn't have been?..YES. A bit like last years semi final when we had to field a much weakened, injury hit squad and the fans that moaned the loudest then probably haven't been seen until last night.
Top 8 will do me fine again (yes I wanted to get to Wembley) and a chance to strengthen again for next season in advance and I hope we will continue to do ourselves justice and perform like we have been doing once we get some fit bodies back.
Good post.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:04 pm
|
|
cocker wrote:
Why are there fans slagging off the players/team/club that got us to joint 3rd last week with Leeds Rhinos. I suspect for a lot it was there first match of the season!!!! For goodness sake take look at yourselves.....yes it was as a rubbish performance....was it the best team we could put out ? NO . Were there players on the pitch that shouldn't have been?..YES. A bit like last years semi final when we had to field a much weakened, injury hit squad and the fans that moaned the loudest then probably haven't been seen until last night.
Top 8 will do me fine again (yes I wanted to get to Wembley) and a chance to strengthen again for next season in advance and I hope we will continue to do ourselves justice and perform like we have been doing once we get some fit bodies back.
Correct top 8 will do for me and see where we go from there. Start of season my hopes were SL survival & positive stadium news.
Up the Trin
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:19 pm
|
|
The squad needs some rest, everyone seems a bit smashed up at the moment.
Till we get some bodies back from injury, I don't see that changing much.
I don't see the team changing much either, the last two games have pointed out some of our frailties, whilst we're stuck with the personnel we have and the condition they're in, the opposition are going to target those areas exposed by Leeds and Salford and to a certain extent, games earlier in the season that we didn't necessarily lose.
The Chester job is to try close the holes, that's not gonna be easy and it looks likely there will be a drop in performance.
The team will pull together, everyone will be leaving it all on the pitch I'm sure, but....like I said....we're a bit smashed up, what's more important is the fans give them their support..
