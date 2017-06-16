Singling out Jordy for last nights performance absurd, especially when the same person has also gave him praise previously.
He missed one tackle last night, but then so did Sio and Finn.
There are some tired and broken bodies out there at the moment.
Players like Jordy and Max should be given a bit more game time over the coming weeks to give themselves that bit more game time and experience. Not only that, it will also give some of those senior players who are broken, time to be refreshed before the 8s.
On top of Jordy and Max, theres also Massive, Moules and Morris who could and maybe should be used at some point
