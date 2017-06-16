WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Why

 
Post a reply

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:49 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2762
Location: WF4
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Hirst dropped the ball on his 1st three carries, but he was just one of many who let us down.


The first was a blatant reef out by Hauraki which was annoying as the game was settling down a bit and we were starting to build good field position. After the knock on was awarded Salford were 100% in control again.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:07 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 343
Location: Hartlepool
Bad day at the office. A week to the next game with hopefully a bit of rest and get some injured players back, certainly over the next couple of games. Everything still to play for.

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:22 am
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4511
My opinion for what it's worth:

Does seem like an odd decision to let Anthony Walker go this week when we knew we had prop issues - why not hold onto him for an extra week? No way on this earth should Adam Walker have been playing - he was clearly not ready to return which is what makes the Anthony Walker decision a bizarre one.

Slating Crowther is just madness - as has already been pointed out there's not much he can do from sitting on the bench.

Grix's inability to even attempt to catch 3 or 4 bombs from Dobson put us under unnecessary pressure.

Losing Tupou in the warm up clearly disrupted us and I'm not sure Gibson was 100% ready to replace him.

Sio is playing crocked and injected up from my understanding and doesn't seem to be able to give 100%


For me, best players on the park for us were Arundel, Huby and Dean Hadley (who I thought worked his socks off and it will be a huge disappointment if he is unable to play next week against his parent club)
All in all, it was as has been said by many, just a game too far on the back of the recent fixture congestion and a mounting injury list. Having said all of that, it could have been much worse, we kept going and how many sets did we defend on our line, and how many goal line dropouts did we conceed. The lads that were out there did well to keep a very good and extremely aggressive Salford side (they're not in second place in the table by accident) to just 30 points.

I'm now hoping that Sunday's Quarter Final is an absolute war and win, lose or draw that Hull have to put a huge amount of effort into it. We have the advantage of 3 extra days rest, not sure that's long enough to get any of the missing players back but we just need to get behind whoever does take to the field and realise that we do need as many of our first choice players available as possible to compete in this league.

Onwards and Upwards
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:15 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3432
Location: Orange street
Fordy totally agree

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:43 am
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3581
I don't know why Ant Walker has moved on but has anyone considered that he may have wanted to move to gain regular football.

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:59 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 552
The Avenger wrote:
I don't know why Ant Walker has moved on but has anyone considered that he may have wanted to move to gain regular football.


This is probably the case. He was a good worker and never let us down but would he have made any difference last night?

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:13 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9255
Location: wakefield
And is good business.....whether freeing salary for a new signing or just balancing the works.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, aliw2001, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, djcool, eastardsley, Fordy, got there, Jackie brown, Lawefield44, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, PopTart, Prince Buster, Redscat, RWB, Smew, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Tigerade, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, upthecats, wakeytrin, WF Rhino, Wildmoggy, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,6692,16576,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM