My opinion for what it's worth:



Does seem like an odd decision to let Anthony Walker go this week when we knew we had prop issues - why not hold onto him for an extra week? No way on this earth should Adam Walker have been playing - he was clearly not ready to return which is what makes the Anthony Walker decision a bizarre one.



Slating Crowther is just madness - as has already been pointed out there's not much he can do from sitting on the bench.



Grix's inability to even attempt to catch 3 or 4 bombs from Dobson put us under unnecessary pressure.



Losing Tupou in the warm up clearly disrupted us and I'm not sure Gibson was 100% ready to replace him.



Sio is playing crocked and injected up from my understanding and doesn't seem to be able to give 100%





For me, best players on the park for us were Arundel, Huby and Dean Hadley (who I thought worked his socks off and it will be a huge disappointment if he is unable to play next week against his parent club)

All in all, it was as has been said by many, just a game too far on the back of the recent fixture congestion and a mounting injury list. Having said all of that, it could have been much worse, we kept going and how many sets did we defend on our line, and how many goal line dropouts did we conceed. The lads that were out there did well to keep a very good and extremely aggressive Salford side (they're not in second place in the table by accident) to just 30 points.



I'm now hoping that Sunday's Quarter Final is an absolute war and win, lose or draw that Hull have to put a huge amount of effort into it. We have the advantage of 3 extra days rest, not sure that's long enough to get any of the missing players back but we just need to get behind whoever does take to the field and realise that we do need as many of our first choice players available as possible to compete in this league.



Onwards and Upwards