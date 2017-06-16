WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Why

 
Post a reply

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:49 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2762
Location: WF4
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Hirst dropped the ball on his 1st three carries, but he was just one of many who let us down.


The first was a blatant reef out by Hauraki which was annoying as the game was settling down a bit and we were starting to build good field position. After the knock on was awarded Salford were 100% in control again.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Why

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:07 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 343
Location: Hartlepool
Bad day at the office. A week to the next game with hopefully a bit of rest and get some injured players back, certainly over the next couple of games. Everything still to play for.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, desmond decker, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, FIL, Fozzysalforddevil, Jackie brown, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, Kirmudgeonly, Lawefield44, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Mick Amos 9 WTW, NEwildcat, northmanchesterdevil, PHe, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, RWB, ry21, scott-the-red, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Towns88, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, Trinity_13, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, Wardy67, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 321 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,5461,76776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM