4foxsake wrote: The whole team from 1-17 was not good enough last night, they looked lost and lacked leadership. Somebody needed to step up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck but no one did.



That being said, I think Grix has been awful in the last two games, he was outstanding the first half of the season but since being rested for the Salford game he has struggled. I'd drop him and bring back Jowitt.



Williams has not lived up to his reputation, unfortunately we're short in the halves so can't turn to anyone else until Miller is back.



Crowther, I actually think Crowther has regressed, for me he's behind Annakin and Batchelor in the pecking order, not 100% convinced he'll make it, he has potential but he needs to start showing it more in matches.



We're badly missing Arona, Fifita and Miller

100 percent agree with this post, at the end of the day didn't really expect a win and the late changes - all good bjb and tupou plus kirmond dropping out of squad. Didn't help. Am pretty sure walker was a good two weeks away from playing ideally.We looked knackered and with the odd exception nobody really performed (thought hubby and MCB tried hard) - ultimately we were out muscled and out enthused - 4 games in 2 weeks has just been too much.Williams has actually been a disappointment all season and has not had one game where he looks like a top class player, last night behind a beaten pack is understandandable - but what about all the games when our forwards have been on top. Grix has been very good but we were unbelievably bad under the high ball yesterday,Lets just hope we start to get some bodies back over next couple weeks or it could be a pretty disappointing end to regular season