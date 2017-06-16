|
|
Whatever team we put out you expect the fullback to show some balls and get under at least a few high balls.
You also don't expect someone to perform a ball steal on the 5th tackle, when the player is already wrapped up, feeding the loose ball straight into an opposition players hands.
That was a pathetic show by the majority of players who took the field for that 1st 20 minutes. The pre match shot of Chester on the big screen looked like he too have given up already.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:55 am
|
|
wakeytrin wrote:
One joker at tonights game continually picked on negatives from Keegan Hirst. There were 16 other players out there tonight. Can't just blame 1 player.
Hirst dropped the ball on his 1st three carries, but he was just one of many who let us down.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:07 am
|
|
We just got dominated in the middle from minute 1, they were marching us down the field with ease and we were struggling to make 30 meters on 5 carries.
To be fair though this was the first time this season I thought our pack looked "small" compared to the opposistion and for me that was purely down to the players we had out.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:46 am
|
|
I am disappointed but only in the result as I had hoped we could get to the semis based on our recent wins against Salford. I thought the players we had on the field gave their all and were exhausted and while the overall performance was poor I can understand why given who was missing and the changes which had to be made and Salford were on fire.
Lets back behind the lads as we have Hull on a shorter turnaround than us so hopefully tired bodies can recover.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:58 am
|
|
The whole team from 1-17 was not good enough last night, they looked lost and lacked leadership. Somebody needed to step up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck but no one did.
That being said, I think Grix has been awful in the last two games, he was outstanding the first half of the season but since being rested for the Salford game he has struggled. I'd drop him and bring back Jowitt.
Williams has not lived up to his reputation, unfortunately we're short in the halves so can't turn to anyone else until Miller is back.
Crowther, I actually think Crowther has regressed, for me he's behind Annakin and Batchelor in the pecking order, not 100% convinced he'll make it, he has potential but he needs to start showing it more in matches.
We're badly missing Arona, Fifita and Miller
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:05 am
|
|
Big up to Salford they were up for the game, line speed very quick almost too quick, but you play to the referees strengths and weaknesses
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:16 am
|
|
4foxsake wrote:
The whole team from 1-17 was not good enough last night, they looked lost and lacked leadership. Somebody needed to step up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck but no one did.
That being said, I think Grix has been awful in the last two games, he was outstanding the first half of the season but since being rested for the Salford game he has struggled. I'd drop him and bring back Jowitt.
Williams has not lived up to his reputation, unfortunately we're short in the halves so can't turn to anyone else until Miller is back.
Crowther, I actually think Crowther has regressed, for me he's behind Annakin and Batchelor in the pecking order, not 100% convinced he'll make it, he has potential but he needs to start showing it more in matches.
We're badly missing Arona, Fifita and Miller
Grix was the only player who made any breaks against Leeds! I know he threw a wild pass that may have cost us the game against Leeds but we didn't deserve to win that one.
Nobody knows if Jordan Crowther will MAKE it because he isn't being played on a regular basis. In other words he hasn't been given a real chance so I wouldn't write him off at this stage.
Oh for a Gale, Brough or someone of that calibre - if we had one like that we really would be challenging seriously!
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:23 am
|
|
I've no doubt it is difficult for Crowther especially when you consider the amount of back row players we have, but that makes it all the more important for him to take his chances when he gets them, make himself indispensable to the team.
I fully agree we didn't deserve to win against Leeds, and I don't hold the wild pass against him, to be honest I think he thought MCB was outside Arundel. It's his issues with the high ball that appear to have resurfaced and worry me immensely, he was suspect against Leeds, and Dobson gave him a torrid time last night. Jowitt played well against Salford away, I'd bring him back for the next match.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:24 am
|
|
4foxsake wrote:
The whole team from 1-17 was not good enough last night, they looked lost and lacked leadership. Somebody needed to step up and grab the game by the scruff of the neck but no one did.
That being said, I think Grix has been awful in the last two games, he was outstanding the first half of the season but since being rested for the Salford game he has struggled. I'd drop him and bring back Jowitt.
Williams has not lived up to his reputation, unfortunately we're short in the halves so can't turn to anyone else until Miller is back.
Crowther, I actually think Crowther has regressed, for me he's behind Annakin and Batchelor in the pecking order, not 100% convinced he'll make it, he has potential but he needs to start showing it more in matches.
We're badly missing Arona, Fifita and Miller
100 percent agree with this post, at the end of the day didn't really expect a win and the late changes - all good bjb and tupou plus kirmond dropping out of squad. Didn't help. Am pretty sure walker was a good two weeks away from playing ideally.
We looked knackered and with the odd exception nobody really performed (thought hubby and MCB tried hard) - ultimately we were out muscled and out enthused - 4 games in 2 weeks has just been too much.
Williams has actually been a disappointment all season and has not had one game where he looks like a top class player, last night behind a beaten pack is understandandable - but what about all the games when our forwards have been on top. Grix has been very good but we were unbelievably bad under the high ball yesterday,
Lets just hope we start to get some bodies back over next couple weeks or it could be a pretty disappointing end to regular season
|
