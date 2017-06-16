I am disappointed but only in the result as I had hoped we could get to the semis based on our recent wins against Salford. I thought the players we had on the field gave their all and were exhausted and while the overall performance was poor I can understand why given who was missing and the changes which had to be made and Salford were on fire.

Lets back behind the lads as we have Hull on a shorter turnaround than us so hopefully tired bodies can recover.