Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:56 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1369
PHe wrote:
Loaning Walker out was not a mistake 24 hours ago. We've had 3 players drop out of the squad since yesterday ie Kirmo, Allgood and Bill T. That's the reason we had to play t'other Walker tonight, when he wasn't fit.

Kirmond & Allgood were major doubts all week.

Re: Why

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:57 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2632
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
One joker at tonights game continually picked on negatives from Keegan Hirst. There were 16 other players out there tonight. Can't just blame 1 player.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Why

Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:02 pm
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2887
Sacred Cow wrote:
Kirmond & Allgood were major doubts all week.


Were still in contention until yesterday when they failed their 'fitness tests'.
Apparently the 17 tonight were the last men standing.

Re: Why

Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:11 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9251
Location: wakefield
leedscat wrote:
............what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years


I've edited this post.
Abusive anguage like that won't be tolerated Leeds cat. No need for it. Consider this your warning.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Why

Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:16 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3105
Prince Buster wrote:
I think we were around 30 nil down before Crowther came on to pitch.

How the hell can you point the finger at the kid for that !!!!

Should be enough for slacko to soak in and understand :roll: It might have been how he was wearing his subs coat for 50mins that did it :THINK:

Re: Why

Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:18 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9251
Location: wakefield
I'm not sure whether Crowther will ultimately make it but he doesn't miss tackles and is still developing so he's a good one to keep for now.
Walker I quite liked but was probably 6 prop and even lower if you include Arona.
Granted we have an injury crisis but you can't keep everyone and I should think he wanted first team time. He'll go great at Rochdale.

And as said plenty of times tonight was nothing to do with Crowther.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
