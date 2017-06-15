I'm not sure whether Crowther will ultimately make it but he doesn't miss tackles and is still developing so he's a good one to keep for now.
Walker I quite liked but was probably 6 prop and even lower if you include Arona.
Granted we have an injury crisis but you can't keep everyone and I should think he wanted first team time. He'll go great at Rochdale.
And as said plenty of times tonight was nothing to do with Crowther.
