|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1447
|
Cant blame one player for that tonight.
Do think though given the injuries, and the inability of Allgood managing two games in a row, loaning Walker out is a mistake.
Crowther hasnt been given s fair chance yet, unlile Annakin who has been showing promise dince about 2011
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 525
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
I could see a point of keeping Walker until the injuries clear up but to suggest getting rid of Crowther instead is madness.
why what as crowther done we have won morw gamea withwalker in than crowther
Really dont get this jordan crowther thing yes hes a wakey lad a fan but hes not sl quality
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3238
|
Shouldn't blame young fringe squad players...difficult balance but players loaned out during an injury crisiis will not help the team if possible Anthony Walker needs recalling and to be considered for the 19. Allgood appears to be having a bad run with injuries.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1368
|
leedscat wrote:
why what as crowther done we have won morw gamea withwalker in than crowther
Really dont get this jordan crowther thing yes hes a wakey lad a fan but hes not sl quality
Crowther has much to learn bit at 20 years old he's got bags of time to do that. Yet you'd rather have the guy who is 5 years older and has just joined one of the worst sides in the championship as nobody else wanted him?
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:11 pm
|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2886
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Cant blame one player for that tonight.
Do think though given the injuries, and the inability of Allgood managing two games in a row, loaning Walker out is a mistake.
Crowther hasnt been given s fair chance yet, unlile Annakin who has been showing promise dince about 2011
Loaning Walker out was not a mistake 24 hours ago. We've had 3 players drop out of the squad since yesterday ie Kirmo, Allgood and Bill T. That's the reason we had to play t'other Walker tonight, when he wasn't fit.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3431
Location: Orange street
|
I think we were around 30 nil down before Crowther came on to pitch.
How the hell can you point the finger at the kid for that !!!!
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:20 pm
|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2886
|
Prince Buster wrote:
I think we were around 30 nil down before Crowther came on to pitch.
How the hell can you point the finger at the kid for that !!!!
Cos he didn't create 5 tries to draw us level.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3431
Location: Orange street
|
PHe wrote:
Cos he didn't create 5 tries to draw us level.
Well at least we scored our only try while he was out there. May be we should have started the game with him, could have been a different result.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3238
|
PHe wrote:
Loaning Walker out was not a mistake 24 hours ago. We've had 3 players drop out of the squad since yesterday ie Kirmo, Allgood and Bill T. That's the reason we had to play t'other Walker tonight, when he wasn't fit.
Trinity have been picking up injuries for the last few weeks at the same time as a fixture pile up with little rest between games. Small squad as it is so all hands on deck.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 474
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Well at least we scored our only try while he was out there. May be we should have started the game with him, could have been a different result.
If Walker is a better player than Crowther because we won more games with Walker in the team (which I'm fairly sure isn't true anyway) then applying leedscat's extremely weird logic means that Crowther is therefore better than pretty much all the other players who played today as we lost by less points in his time on the field and therefore by this logic he should be MOM instead of singled out for criticism.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, ball-in-hand, charlie63wildcat, Clearwing, cocker, dboy, djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, KevW60349, Lawefield44, leedscat, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, Prince Buster, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, Schunter, scott-the-red, Spookdownunder, TheButcher, TRB, Upanunder, upthecats, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, westgaterunner, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 387 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|