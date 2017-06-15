Prince Buster wrote: Well at least we scored our only try while he was out there. May be we should have started the game with him, could have been a different result.

If Walker is a better player than Crowther because we won more games with Walker in the team (which I'm fairly sure isn't true anyway) then applying leedscat's extremely weird logic means that Crowther is therefore better than pretty much all the other players who played today as we lost by less points in his time on the field and therefore by this logic he should be MOM instead of singled out for criticism.