WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Why

 
Post a reply

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:48 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1447
Cant blame one player for that tonight.

Do think though given the injuries, and the inability of Allgood managing two games in a row, loaning Walker out is a mistake.

Crowther hasnt been given s fair chance yet, unlile Annakin who has been showing promise dince about 2011

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:59 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 525
Sacred Cow wrote:
I could see a point of keeping Walker until the injuries clear up but to suggest getting rid of Crowther instead is madness.
why what as crowther done we have won morw gamea withwalker in than crowther

Really dont get this jordan crowther thing yes hes a wakey lad a fan but hes not sl quality

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:02 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3238
Shouldn't blame young fringe squad players...difficult balance but players loaned out during an injury crisiis will not help the team if possible Anthony Walker needs recalling and to be considered for the 19. Allgood appears to be having a bad run with injuries.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:06 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1368
leedscat wrote:
why what as crowther done we have won morw gamea withwalker in than crowther

Really dont get this jordan crowther thing yes hes a wakey lad a fan but hes not sl quality

Crowther has much to learn bit at 20 years old he's got bags of time to do that. Yet you'd rather have the guy who is 5 years older and has just joined one of the worst sides in the championship as nobody else wanted him?

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:11 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2886
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Cant blame one player for that tonight.

Do think though given the injuries, and the inability of Allgood managing two games in a row, loaning Walker out is a mistake.

Crowther hasnt been given s fair chance yet, unlile Annakin who has been showing promise dince about 2011



Loaning Walker out was not a mistake 24 hours ago. We've had 3 players drop out of the squad since yesterday ie Kirmo, Allgood and Bill T. That's the reason we had to play t'other Walker tonight, when he wasn't fit.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:16 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3431
Location: Orange street
I think we were around 30 nil down before Crowther came on to pitch.

How the hell can you point the finger at the kid for that !!!!

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:20 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2886
Prince Buster wrote:
I think we were around 30 nil down before Crowther came on to pitch.

How the hell can you point the finger at the kid for that !!!!



Cos he didn't create 5 tries to draw us level. :)

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:22 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3431
Location: Orange street
PHe wrote:
Cos he didn't create 5 tries to draw us level. :)


Well at least we scored our only try while he was out there. May be we should have started the game with him, could have been a different result.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:23 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3238
PHe wrote:
Loaning Walker out was not a mistake 24 hours ago. We've had 3 players drop out of the squad since yesterday ie Kirmo, Allgood and Bill T. That's the reason we had to play t'other Walker tonight, when he wasn't fit.

Trinity have been picking up injuries for the last few weeks at the same time as a fixture pile up with little rest between games. Small squad as it is so all hands on deck.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:26 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 474
Prince Buster wrote:
Well at least we scored our only try while he was out there. May be we should have started the game with him, could have been a different result.


If Walker is a better player than Crowther because we won more games with Walker in the team (which I'm fairly sure isn't true anyway) then applying leedscat's extremely weird logic means that Crowther is therefore better than pretty much all the other players who played today as we lost by less points in his time on the field and therefore by this logic he should be MOM instead of singled out for criticism.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, ball-in-hand, charlie63wildcat, Clearwing, cocker, dboy, djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, KevW60349, Lawefield44, leedscat, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, Prince Buster, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, Schunter, scott-the-red, Spookdownunder, TheButcher, TRB, Upanunder, upthecats, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, westgaterunner, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 387 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,3911,82976,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
30
- 6WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM