WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Why

 
Post a reply

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:30 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1496
Location: The world is my oyster!
I have no complaints about tonight's performance. A number of key players were out of the 17 and of those that were in, many looked absolutely shattered. The high number of games in a short period of time has eventually caught up with us. Poor defence, poor attack and even mix ups at dummy half, the players were just out on their feet.

I could single players out but I won't. I have sympathy for them tonight and feel a few days off is what is needed. Give them a break and let them refresh, ready for Hull FC which is where we now need to focus.
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:31 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1367
Hardly Jordys fault tonight, all 17 were rubbish. Whether Crowther will make it i don't know but what he needs is game time now and a run of games to grow and prove his worth.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:34 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
dboy wrote:
Crowther is an excellent prospect, with all the attributes needed to succeed - the words of a coach of a club he has been on loan with. Obviously will need to be bigger...

To rubbish him, when he has been hopelessly exposed by the very poor performances of the senior professionals around them is...let's say "poor form".

Whether Walker been sent away to Rochdale was a good move is a different point and didn't need reference to any other player.


Where is he an excllent prospect he never done owt good batch done more 6 month than jordy
As in 4 years.....

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2060
leedscat wrote:
Towns88 wrote:
Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.

Nutter you prick...what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years

Unfortunately leedscat you don't say much but when you do, it's not worth saying.
What have we lost tonight?
A Challenge Cup qf with an injury disrupted team against a very well organised Salford side.
Jordan Crowther gets valuable game time and we're still 5th in the table.
Last season we got to semifinals and then dropped off after that, now got a big incentive to push on in the league.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1818
Lose a match and the idiots are out, they've been quiet for most of the season.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
Sacred Cow wrote:
Hardly Jordys fault tonight, all 17 were rubbish. Whether Crowther will make it i don't know but what he needs is game time now and a run of games to grow and prove his worth.

Not blaming jordyvfor tonight jist saying why we putting walker on loan and keeping jordy

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:38 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
Noy at all im simply saying why we letting walker go on loan but playing jordan walker is better so i cant understand

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:41 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 212
I don't think you can pick one player out of the squad, its a team game and a team failure.
Salford looked well up for it, we looked.....sluggish and battle weary right from the off.
They played a great game, even with a full squad that would have been a proper tester.
I think the fixture glut and current injuries are taking their toll, without which it could have been much closer but the're a top 4 team, they were never gonna be a push over, previous encounters count for nothing.
Oh well, no point in dwelling on it, its not like we were beat by Fev, get some rest now and prepare for the big league push...:)

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:43 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2299
Location: Barnsley
leedscat wrote:
Where is he an excllent prospect he never done owt good batch done more 6 month than jordy
As in 4 years.....


Again you judge him simply by comparing him to another player.

Batch is a freakish prospect - does that mean Crowther isn't worth investing in for the future?

You think Ant Walker, who failed to tackle his weight issues, would have made a difference tonight?

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:46 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1367
I could see a point of keeping Walker until the injuries clear up but to suggest getting rid of Crowther instead is madness.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, dboy, Disney cat, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lawefield44, leedscat, lifelongfan, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4cas, Nothus, PHe, Sandal Cat, scott-the-red, stouffer, The Avenger, TheButcher, Towns88, Tricky2309, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, Willzay and 459 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,3542,13376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
30
- 6WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM