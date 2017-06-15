I don't think you can pick one player out of the squad, its a team game and a team failure.Salford looked well up for it, we looked.....sluggish and battle weary right from the off.They played a great game, even with a full squad that would have been a proper tester.I think the fixture glut and current injuries are taking their toll, without which it could have been much closer but the're a top 4 team, they were never gonna be a push over, previous encounters count for nothing.Oh well, no point in dwelling on it, its not like we were beat by Fev, get some rest now and prepare for the big league push...