|
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1496Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
I have no complaints about tonight's performance. A number of key players were out of the 17 and of those that were in, many looked absolutely shattered. The high number of games in a short period of time has eventually caught up with us. Poor defence, poor attack and even mix ups at dummy half, the players were just out on their feet.
I could single players out but I won't. I have sympathy for them tonight and feel a few days off is what is needed. Give them a break and let them refresh, ready for Hull FC which is where we now need to focus.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1367
|
Hardly Jordys fault tonight, all 17 were rubbish. Whether Crowther will make it i don't know but what he needs is game time now and a run of games to grow and prove his worth.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
|
dboy wrote:
Crowther is an excellent prospect, with all the attributes needed to succeed - the words of a coach of a club he has been on loan with. Obviously will need to be bigger...
To rubbish him, when he has been hopelessly exposed by the very poor performances of the senior professionals around them is...let's say "poor form".
Whether Walker been sent away to Rochdale was a good move is a different point and didn't need reference to any other player.
Where is he an excllent prospect he never done owt good batch done more 6 month than jordy
As in 4 years.....
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2060
|
leedscat wrote:
Towns88 wrote:
Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.
Nutter you prick...what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years
Unfortunately leedscat you don't say much but when you do, it's not worth saying.
What have we lost tonight?
A Challenge Cup qf with an injury disrupted team against a very well organised Salford side.
Jordan Crowther gets valuable game time and we're still 5th in the table.
Last season we got to semifinals and then dropped off after that, now got a big incentive to push on in the league.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1818
|
Lose a match and the idiots are out, they've been quiet for most of the season.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Hardly Jordys fault tonight, all 17 were rubbish. Whether Crowther will make it i don't know but what he needs is game time now and a run of games to grow and prove his worth.
Not blaming jordyvfor tonight jist saying why we putting walker on loan and keeping jordy
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
|
Noy at all im simply saying why we letting walker go on loan but playing jordan walker is better so i cant understand
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 212
|
I don't think you can pick one player out of the squad, its a team game and a team failure.
Salford looked well up for it, we looked.....sluggish and battle weary right from the off.
They played a great game, even with a full squad that would have been a proper tester.
I think the fixture glut and current injuries are taking their toll, without which it could have been much closer but the're a top 4 team, they were never gonna be a push over, previous encounters count for nothing.
Oh well, no point in dwelling on it, its not like we were beat by Fev, get some rest now and prepare for the big league push...
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:43 pm
|
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2299
Location: Barnsley
|
leedscat wrote:
Where is he an excllent prospect he never done owt good batch done more 6 month than jordy
As in 4 years.....
Again you judge him simply by comparing him to another player.
Batch is a freakish prospect - does that mean Crowther isn't worth investing in for the future?
You think Ant Walker, who failed to tackle his weight issues, would have made a difference tonight?
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1367
|
I could see a point of keeping Walker until the injuries clear up but to suggest getting rid of Crowther instead is madness.
|
