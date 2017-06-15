Towns88 wrote: Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.

Nutter you prick...what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years