Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:28 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:32 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11178
Location: The City of Wakefield
leedscat wrote:
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough


You base that on tonight's performance?

Naming one player when they have all had a poor night?

Shake your head man.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:38 pm
lifelongfan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 688
leedscat wrote:
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough




Think you ought to be looking at senior players performances rather than a young kid, that team performace is simply shocking.
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:40 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11178
Location: The City of Wakefield
lifelongfan wrote:
Think you ought to be looking at senior players performances rather than a young kid, that team performace is simply shocking.


Correct, some of the senior players have had far worse games than a young kid.
Ridiculous post by the OP.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:42 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2758
Location: WF4
And the dumbest post of the season award goes to...
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:43 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3288
Wildthing wrote:
Correct, some of the senior players have had far worse games than a young kid.
Ridiculous post by the OP.



Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:44 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6377
If anything only Crowther should get the coach back. Rest should walk.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:10 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
Towns88 wrote:
Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.

Nutter you prick...what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:19 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2298
Location: Barnsley
Crowther is an excellent prospect, with all the attributes needed to succeed - the words of a coach of a club he has been on loan with. Obviously will need to be bigger...

To rubbish him, when he has been hopelessly exposed by the very poor performances of the senior professionals around them is...let's say "poor form".

Whether Walker been sent away to Rochdale was a good move is a different point and didn't need reference to any other player.

Re: Why

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:26 pm
Jackie brown
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 149
You can't blame one player for that tonight Leeds cat
Salford were good tonight,we got beat by the better team,and we had too many players who looked out of sorts
