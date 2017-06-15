|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
|
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11178Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
leedscat wrote:
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough
You base that on tonight's performance?
Naming one player when they have all had a poor night?
Shake your head man.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 688
|
leedscat wrote:
Why do let players like a walker go on loan but we field players like crowther who just aint good enough
Think you ought to be looking at senior players performances rather than a young kid, that team performace is simply shocking.
|
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER
N K
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:40 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11178Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
lifelongfan wrote:
Think you ought to be looking at senior players performances rather than a young kid, that team performace is simply shocking.
Correct, some of the senior players have had far worse games than a young kid.
Ridiculous post by the OP.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2758
Location: WF4
|
And the dumbest post of the season award goes to...
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3288
|
Wildthing wrote:
Correct, some of the senior players have had far worse games than a young kid.
Ridiculous post by the OP.
Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6377
|
If anything only Crowther should get the coach back. Rest should walk.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 524
|
Towns88 wrote:
Absolutely mental. The quality of players missing for trinity tonight plus the volume and thus nutter decides to blame a young lad. Wakefield tonight have been beaten by a better side. No shame in that with the players missing. Still a great season and top 4 to play for.
Nutter you prick...what i say is nothing to do with tonight bit why are we letting walker out on loan when hes played hes gone well but we keep plsyers like jordan who is simply not good enough just cos hes home bred dont make him good enough yes hes young but still been around first team for 4 years
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:19 pm
|
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2298
Location: Barnsley
|
Crowther is an excellent prospect, with all the attributes needed to succeed - the words of a coach of a club he has been on loan with. Obviously will need to be bigger...
To rubbish him, when he has been hopelessly exposed by the very poor performances of the senior professionals around them is...let's say "poor form".
Whether Walker been sent away to Rochdale was a good move is a different point and didn't need reference to any other player.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 149
|
You can't blame one player for that tonight Leeds cat
Salford were good tonight,we got beat by the better team,and we had too many players who looked out of sorts
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, beamer, Bornin Chesham, Budgiezilla, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, DAVE@CAS1990, dboy, Disney cat, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Itchy Arsenal, jakeyg95, Jizzer, jus@casvegas, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, leedscat, lifelongfan, newgroundb4cas, Nothus, PopTart, steadygetyerboots-on, stouffer, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Tricky2309, Trojan Horse, Upanunder and 470 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|