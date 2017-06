The issue in rugby league is more that we cannot sustain promotion and relegation because the Championship is not strong enough so we cannot guarantee that investing in a club like The Wolf Pack will one day pay off. Other sports manage by changing their expectations and refusing to care if there is buy in from fans. We are sentimental and forget that rugby league has always changed. The problem is that we use that as an excuse to moan. If this was American Football the TFL would simply tell us all to sod off and move the teams to wherever would pay. Thank God that it is not.