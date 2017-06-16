WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First past the post

Would you like to see Super League adopt a 'first past the post' league format?

Yes
22
48%
No
24
52%
 
Total votes : 46

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:50 am
maurice User avatar
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:02 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
maurice wrote:
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend

YES some sense at last please send your Idea to the RFL has soon has poss.
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:17 am
Cokey User avatar
maurice wrote:
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend


Excellent idea Mo. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:32 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
FFTP was something which was only used between 1974-1997, many forget this.

I am in favour of a play off system, but I think going back to the top 6 playing off (as we had a few years ago) would be better then the super 8s.

If we are to keep the 8's and if as has been muted, the points get zero'ed, then there still has to be an incentive for clubs to finish as high as possible. One way could be that if you finish top after 23 rounds, then all of your super 8's games are at home - where are the team finishing 8th plays all theres away from home?

Its only a suggestion, because the idea of zero'ing the points is (pardon the pun) a bit pointless!
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:22 am
Advocates of the first past the post system often point to the Premier League where it is used. If it was used in Super League, the season would probably be over already for all but Cas, Leeds, Hull, Salford, and maybe Wakefield.

It works in the Premier League because you have 4/5 teams with a realistic chance of winning the title, 7-8 teams aiming to get into the champions league if they can't finish first, another 8-9 teams battling to get into the Europa League. As the season progresses it leaves just a handful of clubs with nothing to play for, as they are too far down to challenge for Europe, but way clear of the drop. Likewise in the Championship, League 1, League 2, you have teams battling for the playoffs. It just wouldn't work in Super League.

As others have suggested, I'd prefer to see 14 home fixtures, 14 away fixtures.

Jury is still out on millenium magic - if it is scrapped, I'd like to see some teams helping the developing sides by taking 'sensible fixtures' to developing regions. No need to take a full round of games, but the odd team could do a roadshow match. Something like Coventry vs York at the Ricoh as a curtain raiser to say Cas vs Hull FC might develop the sport (there's a connection to York for the Cas fans with Minikin, and a connection for the Hull FC fans with the dual reg between the teams). As I say, a sensible fixture.....whereas something like Hemel vs Workington as a curtain raiser to Salford vs Catalans at Gillingham won't help anyone!

I'd like to see the top 8 playoffs kept, but weighted like it used to be e.g. 1st and 2nd have a number of chances to reach the GF, whereas the team who've crept into 8th have a chance of the GF but must win 3 or 4 'sudden death' matches. That would leave space for a longer international break (lose the 2nd double fixture weekend) and make every match count.

If the RFL do decide to reset the points, forget every minute matters, it will be some months matter (i.e. the final few months)!!

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:34 am
One of the biggest issues is that we play far too many games but clubs are insistent on having 14/15 home games so they don't miss out on revenue. The NRL only play 24 regular season games, don't have a cup competition and don't make teams play twice in three days.

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:04 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Or just bring back the old Premiership competition? Have a seeded structure based on the final Super League standings therefore giving all teams something to play for throughout the season. Final at Old Trafford.

Could have a similar competition for the Championship teams too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rugby_League_Premiership

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:45 pm
Hightown Tiger wrote:
Advocates of the first past the post system often point to the Premier League where it is used. If it was used in Super League, the season would probably be over already for all but Cas, Leeds, Hull, Salford, and maybe Wakefield.

It works in the Premier League because you have 4/5 teams with a realistic chance of winning the title, 7-8 teams aiming to get into the champions league if they can't finish first, another 8-9 teams battling to get into the Europa League. As the season progresses it leaves just a handful of clubs with nothing to play for, as they are too far down to challenge for Europe, but way clear of the drop. Likewise in the Championship, League 1, League 2, you have teams battling for the playoffs. It just wouldn't work in Super League.

As others have suggested, I'd prefer to see 14 home fixtures, 14 away fixtures.

Jury is still out on millenium magic - if it is scrapped, I'd like to see some teams helping the developing sides by taking 'sensible fixtures' to developing regions. No need to take a full round of games, but the odd team could do a roadshow match. Something like Coventry vs York at the Ricoh as a curtain raiser to say Cas vs Hull FC might develop the sport (there's a connection to York for the Cas fans with Minikin, and a connection for the Hull FC fans with the dual reg between the teams). As I say, a sensible fixture.....whereas something like Hemel vs Workington as a curtain raiser to Salford vs Catalans at Gillingham won't help anyone!

I'd like to see the top 8 playoffs kept, but weighted like it used to be e.g. 1st and 2nd have a number of chances to reach the GF, whereas the team who've crept into 8th have a chance of the GF but must win 3 or 4 'sudden death' matches. That would leave space for a longer international break (lose the 2nd double fixture weekend) and make every match count.

If the RFL do decide to reset the points, forget every minute matters, it will be some months matter (i.e. the final few months)!!


If you were having a 14 home 14 away season it'd be two games shorter than now but you propose a longer playoff format to the current two weeks so I'm not sure how you'd leave space for a longer break.

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:40 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
If the 8 teams started on zero points it would improve the comp. i.e. after 3 rounds last year 4 team were already unable to make the top 4.
Make it more like the middle 8's with 1st & 2nd going on to the grand final


Having two thirds of the league qualify for the grand final play off would be far too many. If teams that finish 6/7/8 don't want to play the games, then fine. Let's give the LLS after 23 rounds, have a top 5 play off for grand final, and 6/7/8 teams' season ends.

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:48 pm
Expand the league to give 13 home & 13 away fixtures. even if the number of teams rises keep it at 26 games & have bye rounds. Make the magic week end last 16 of the challenge cup & possibly quarter & semi finals at one venue that would give a chance to add some life to the flagging cup competition also championship sides get a look in. & to keep the number of total games down a 5 team play offs.
