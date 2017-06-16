Advocates of the first past the post system often point to the Premier League where it is used. If it was used in Super League, the season would probably be over already for all but Cas, Leeds, Hull, Salford, and maybe Wakefield.



It works in the Premier League because you have 4/5 teams with a realistic chance of winning the title, 7-8 teams aiming to get into the champions league if they can't finish first, another 8-9 teams battling to get into the Europa League. As the season progresses it leaves just a handful of clubs with nothing to play for, as they are too far down to challenge for Europe, but way clear of the drop. Likewise in the Championship, League 1, League 2, you have teams battling for the playoffs. It just wouldn't work in Super League.



As others have suggested, I'd prefer to see 14 home fixtures, 14 away fixtures.



Jury is still out on millenium magic - if it is scrapped, I'd like to see some teams helping the developing sides by taking 'sensible fixtures' to developing regions. No need to take a full round of games, but the odd team could do a roadshow match. Something like Coventry vs York at the Ricoh as a curtain raiser to say Cas vs Hull FC might develop the sport (there's a connection to York for the Cas fans with Minikin, and a connection for the Hull FC fans with the dual reg between the teams). As I say, a sensible fixture.....whereas something like Hemel vs Workington as a curtain raiser to Salford vs Catalans at Gillingham won't help anyone!



I'd like to see the top 8 playoffs kept, but weighted like it used to be e.g. 1st and 2nd have a number of chances to reach the GF, whereas the team who've crept into 8th have a chance of the GF but must win 3 or 4 'sudden death' matches. That would leave space for a longer international break (lose the 2nd double fixture weekend) and make every match count.



If the RFL do decide to reset the points, forget every minute matters, it will be some months matter (i.e. the final few months)!!