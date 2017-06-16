28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend
