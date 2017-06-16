WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First past the post

Would you like to see Super League adopt a 'first past the post' league format?

Yes
19
51%
No
18
49%
 
Total votes : 37

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:50 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15932
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:02 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2599
Location: live in gosport wos hull
maurice wrote:
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend

YES some sense at last please send your Idea to the RFL has soon has poss.
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:17 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2645
Location: LEYTH
maurice wrote:
28 fixtures, 14A and 14H, are a financial must have - lose magic weekend imo. League needs to either be 15 clubs or two eights to generate the 28 fixtures. Personally a two division structure with P&R between them suits the needs of the sport at this time. We cannot cast ambitious FT clubs adrift in a PT comp in which most clubs measure success by staying alive.
End of season a T4 play off with G1,1v2 - winner to GF. G2, 3v4 -loser eliminated, then G3 loser G1 v winner G2 for final GF place.
Move CCF to Magic weekend or if we keep Magic move it to CCF weekend


Excellent idea Mo. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image Image Image

Re: First past the post

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:32 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6957
Location: Here there and everywhere
FFTP was something which was only used between 1974-1997, many forget this.

I am in favour of a play off system, but I think going back to the top 6 playing off (as we had a few years ago) would be better then the super 8s.

If we are to keep the 8's and if as has been muted, the points get zero'ed, then there still has to be an incentive for clubs to finish as high as possible. One way could be that if you finish top after 23 rounds, then all of your super 8's games are at home - where are the team finishing 8th plays all theres away from home?

Its only a suggestion, because the idea of zero'ing the points is (pardon the pun) a bit pointless!
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
