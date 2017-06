BiltonRobin wrote: Isn't that what the league leaders shield should be for ?

It would be utterly ridiculous. Sides are barely bothered about the LLS. If everyone started on zero you would have 5 teams now who would just be resting players for the next five games (and some would have been doing it for weeks already) as there is pretty much nothing to play for. I think if you gave pretty much any coach a choice between going hard for the LLS or resting players for the play offs then pretty much all of them would go for resting players.