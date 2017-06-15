WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First past the post

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace First past the post

 
Post a reply

Would you like to see Super League adopt a 'first past the post' league format?

Yes
9
64%
No
5
36%
 
Total votes : 14

First past the post

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:17 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 49
i.e. all teams play each other home and away with the team ranked first after 22 rounds crowned champions

Re: First past the post

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:35 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 850
The grand final is here to stay, it's the biggest day in the rugby league calendar.

Re: First past the post

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:54 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 259
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The grand final is here to stay, it's the biggest day in the rugby league calendar.


If the 8 teams started on zero points it would improve the comp. i.e. after 3 rounds last year 4 team were already unable to make the top 4.
Make it more like the middle 8's with 1st & 2nd going on to the grand final
Last edited by BiltonRobin on Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:05 pm, edited 1 time in total.
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Re: First past the post

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:56 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 370
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The grand final is here to stay, it's the biggest day in the rugby league calendar.


This. The Grand Final is one of the real good things our league does and has.

Re: First past the post

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:44 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9725
Location: Hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
If the 8 teams started on zero points it would improve the comp. i.e. after 3 rounds last year 4 team were already unable to make the top 4.
Make it more like the middle 8's with 1st & 2nd going on to the grand final

So the first 23 rounds mean nothing to the lines of Cas, Leeds, Hull and Salford then?
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Biff Tannen, BiltonRobin, Cardiff_05, Dave K., FoxyRhino, King Street Cat, mwindass, poppys mum, PrinterThe, SecondRowSaint, SmokeyTA, The Devil's Advocate, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, wire-flyer and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,3542,13376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
30
- 6WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM