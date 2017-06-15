The grand final is here to stay, it's the biggest day in the rugby league calendar.
If the 8 teams started on zero points it would improve the comp. i.e. after 3 rounds last year 4 team were already unable to make the top 4. Make it more like the middle 8's with 1st & 2nd going on to the grand final
Last edited by BiltonRobin on Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:05 pm, edited 1 time in total.
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dream Kill the King 1978
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory [phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.