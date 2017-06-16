I'd personally just go with: 23 league rounds seems Magic will be kept. Get rid of the Easter double header. That means less games and no double up weekends - better for the players. 12th place goes down, top 5 playoffs, league leaders automatically through to the Grand Final - they get 2 weeks off while the 4 remaining play to join them at Old Trafford. Add in mandatory reserve teams too.



That cuts down on the number of games played and a reduced season meas you can have a week or 2 off for internationals mid season too.