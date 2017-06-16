WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes to Super League 2018

Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:39 pm
Gronk!
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4843
I'd personally just go with: 23 league rounds seems Magic will be kept. Get rid of the Easter double header. That means less games and no double up weekends - better for the players. 12th place goes down, top 5 playoffs, league leaders automatically through to the Grand Final - they get 2 weeks off while the 4 remaining play to join them at Old Trafford. Add in mandatory reserve teams too.

That cuts down on the number of games played and a reduced season meas you can have a week or 2 off for internationals mid season too.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:42 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8146
SmokeyTA wrote:
9s shouldn't replace the magic weekend. It makes money and sky love it.


Indeed.
Despite Jamie Peacocks fantasy, that a 9's competition would be good for the game, it just isn't/ wouldn't be a big enough draw.
Peacock, when he was at Leeds, wanted SL cutting to 10 clubs and yet strangely, he now wants an increase :shock:

THere also needs to be some serious thought given as to how we accommodate Toulouse and Toronto in the top flight, assuming that they would be "good for the game".

Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:47 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 375
Gronk! wrote:
I'd personally just go with: 23 league rounds seems Magic will be kept. Get rid of the Easter double header. That means less games and no double up weekends - better for the players. 12th place goes down, top 5 playoffs, league leaders automatically through to the Grand Final - they get 2 weeks off while the 4 remaining play to join them at Old Trafford. Add in mandatory reserve teams too.

That cuts down on the number of games played and a reduced season meas you can have a week or 2 off for internationals mid season too.


Less games = less money. Gates, Sky, Sponsors etc.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:08 pm
Gronk!
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4843
PrinterThe wrote:
Less games = less money. Gates, Sky, Sponsors etc.


Doesn't need to mean less money. The game is being sold short, they just need to grow a pair and stop doing that. Sell the game for what it's worth.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:27 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 275
P & R will keep the game stuck in the heartlands. Expanding to new areas likes Toronto needs licencing / franchising to work. Personally I think that decision has already been made.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo
