Mild Rover wrote: or away against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.



Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream! If money were no object, I'd go with 20 teams in two conferences (say east and west). Home and away vs the other 9 teams in the same conference, homeaway against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream!

We sadly don't have anywhere near 20 SL sides.we don't have the players, the stadiums, the infrastructure.We should go with conferences because it opens up so many options and frees us to structure a season around what is best and what works.If we did move to a conference structure there are 16 other sides we could involve, as well as allowing us to grow as and when we can.If money were no object. Two conferences of 6. Player your own twice (10games) the other once (6games) split the NRL in to 2 conferences of 8 each team plays 8 international games 4 home and 4 away. So 24 games in total Top 6 qualify for a top 6 play off to win the SL grand final.In the NRL two conferences of 8 play each in your own conference once. 6 international games. (20 in total) plus 4 cross conferencengames. Top 8 go in to play offs for NRL GFA week later the NRL champs play the SL champs for the world championship.Bundle the rights together for both leagues, play international games in staggered blocks of 4 and you could end up.scheduling pretty much continuous live RL in both hemispheres from Friday to Monday from may to August which would miss most of the harsh Australian summer but take advantage of our limited window for good weather(With the huge added bonus that each broadcaster wouldn t really have much additional broadcast costs because most of the additional games would be being filmed by the other broadcaster anyway)For the lower leagues we are told that the games against the SL sides are necessary, then fine expand the challenge cup to include a group stage, include it on season tickets and those clubs will be guaranteed SL opposition every year.