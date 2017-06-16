|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 372
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
So you like rubbish, go back to 1 up and 1 down has long has the team coming up has a good ground
I do like the one we currently have, can be tweaked and improved upon with options like losing the MW and moving the cup schedule but it's certainly more interesting than others mooted which I personally think are rubbish.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9805
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
DGM wrote:
The amount of different formats being muted on this thread alone show that there isn't a perfect model to follow.
Personally, I don't mind the 8's concept. But, if I was to play God for a moment and change the format; I'd go with a 14 Team Superleague, 26 league games a year as 30 is just too many, at the end of that have a top6 playoff over three weekends for the grand final, and a playoff for relegation/promotion from the bottom 2/top2. No Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness of the comp & is nothing more than a cynical moneyspinner for the RFL. I'd much rather a free weekend be used to progress the International game.
If money were no object, I'd go with 20 teams in two conferences (say east and west). Home and away vs the other 9 teams in the same conference, home or
away against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.
Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream!
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:33 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22538
|
Mild Rover wrote:
If money were no object, I'd go with 20 teams in two conferences (say east and west). Home and away vs the other 9 teams in the same conference, home or
away against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.
Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream!
We sadly don't have anywhere near 20 SL sides.we don't have the players, the stadiums, the infrastructure.
We should go with conferences because it opens up so many options and frees us to structure a season around what is best and what works.
If we did move to a conference structure there are 16 other sides we could involve, as well as allowing us to grow as and when we can.
If money were no object. Two conferences of 6. Player your own twice (10games) the other once (6games) split the NRL in to 2 conferences of 8 each team plays 8 international games 4 home and 4 away. So 24 games in total Top 6 qualify for a top 6 play off to win the SL grand final.
In the NRL two conferences of 8 play each in your own conference once. 6 international games. (20 in total) plus 4 cross conferencengames. Top 8 go in to play offs for NRL GF
A week later the NRL champs play the SL champs for the world championship.
Bundle the rights together for both leagues, play international games in staggered blocks of 4 and you could end up.scheduling pretty much continuous live RL in both hemispheres from Friday to Monday from may to August which would miss most of the harsh Australian summer but take advantage of our limited window for good weather(With the huge added bonus that each broadcaster wouldn t really have much additional broadcast costs because most of the additional games would be being filmed by the other broadcaster anyway)
For the lower leagues we are told that the games against the SL sides are necessary, then fine expand the challenge cup to include a group stage, include it on season tickets and those clubs will be guaranteed SL opposition every year.
Last edited by SmokeyTA
on Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:38 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:36 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3229
|
If the RFL do persist with resetting the points, which I don't agree with but think they will, it more or less creates two competions and I'd like to see more done to make the first competition (the first 23 rounds leading to the league leaders shield) more meaningful. I know there can't be a day out at Old Trafford for the winner of the leaders shield, but more of a financial incentive could be made to even things up and make teams take the first 23 rounds seriously.
I've no idea how much a team wins for winning the leaders shield, or how much for winning the Grand Final, but make it so say 40% of the prize money goes to the shield winner, and 60% for the winner of the grand final. Still makes the grand final the bigger event, but means it's not just a hubcap and a handshake from big Nige for the shield winner!
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8144
|
We could just go back to having the league champions crowned, after everyone had played each other twice (once at home and once away) and then have a play off competition for the top 8 and possibly a plate competition for the bottom 4 (plus the top 4 from the Championship), which could also be used to decide any promotion/relegation.
There is so much pissing about with our game that, it's becoming meaningless TV fodder.
As for more Thursday games, search meaningless TV fodder.
Spreading the matches over 4 days is stuffing the actual paying fans big time and we wonder why attendances are dropping.
Nobody minds an occasional change to their weekly "habit" but, Trinity for example have only 5 games at their "regular" Sunday kick off time and we dont like playing on Thursday nights
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 263
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
We could just go back to having the league champions crowned, after everyone had played each other twice (once at home and once away) and then have a play off competition for the top 8 and possibly a plate competition for the bottom 4 (plus the top 4 from the Championship), which could also be used to decide any promotion/relegation.
There is so much pissing about with our game that, it's becoming meaningless TV fodder.
As for more Thursday games, search meaningless TV fodder.
Spreading the matches over 4 days is stuffing the actual paying fans big time and we wonder why attendances are dropping.
Nobody minds an occasional change to their weekly "habit" but, Trinity for example have only 5 games at their "regular" Sunday kick off time and we dont like playing on Thursday nights
I can speak has someone "looking in" this season on how superleague fans are treated with disdain by Sky TV.
Matches re-scheduled a very little notice, been expected to travel across the country on a Thursday night, never been able to plan away days until the last minute and more.
This season we are playing on a Sunday, boy have I missed regular Sunday rugby, time for travel, been able to take young family members to new venues, no late nights home,
book transport in plenty of time, and having time to spend money in the local area before and after games.
We all like to see our game on the telly, but fans needs have to be taken into consideration when these pay masters are been allowed to dictate when our teams have to play.
It's about time fat Nige and co grew a pair and learnt to say no.
|
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8144
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
We could just go back to having the league champions crowned, after everyone had played each other twice (once at home and once away) and then have a play off competition for the top 8 and possibly a plate competition for the bottom 4 (plus the top 4 from the Championship), which could also be used to decide any promotion/relegation.
There is so much pissing about with our game that, it's becoming meaningless TV fodder.
As for more Thursday games, search meaningless TV fodder.
Spreading the matches over 4 days is stuffing the actual paying fans big time and we wonder why attendances are dropping.
Nobody minds an occasional change to their weekly "habit" but, Trinity for example have only 5 games at their "regular" Sunday kick off time and we dont like playing on Thursday nights
Regarding the talk of the Magic event being a 9's tournament.
How many speccies do we seriously think that this would attract 8000/10000, it certainly would be nowhere near the numbers that we currently get.
For mie, this is an absolute non runner.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22538
|
9s shouldn't replace the magic weekend. It makes money and sky love it.
|
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, DGM, Khlav Kalash, Little Ivor, Mild Rover, mrpurfect, PrinterThe, Salford red all over, sanjunien, Smith's Brolly, SmokeyTA and 150 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|