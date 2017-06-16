WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes to Super League 2018

Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:49 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
So you like rubbish, go back to 1 up and 1 down has long has the team coming up has a good ground


I do like the one we currently have, can be tweaked and improved upon with options like losing the MW and moving the cup schedule but it's certainly more interesting than others mooted which I personally think are rubbish.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:53 am
DGM wrote:
The amount of different formats being muted on this thread alone show that there isn't a perfect model to follow.

Personally, I don't mind the 8's concept. But, if I was to play God for a moment and change the format; I'd go with a 14 Team Superleague, 26 league games a year as 30 is just too many, at the end of that have a top6 playoff over three weekends for the grand final, and a playoff for relegation/promotion from the bottom 2/top2. No Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness of the comp & is nothing more than a cynical moneyspinner for the RFL. I'd much rather a free weekend be used to progress the International game.



If money were no object, I'd go with 20 teams in two conferences (say east and west). Home and away vs the other 9 teams in the same conference, home or away against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.

Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream! :)
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:33 am
Mild Rover wrote:
If money were no object, I'd go with 20 teams in two conferences (say east and west). Home and away vs the other 9 teams in the same conference, home or away against the 10 in the other conference, giving 28 fixtures. Conference Champions play-off against the runner-up from the other Conference in the semis.

Everybody accepts that in any league format there will be some games that might only make a difference to your chance of finishing sixth instead of seventh, for example, but that any game is worth winning in of itself. I can dream! :)

We sadly don't have anywhere near 20 SL sides.we don't have the players, the stadiums, the infrastructure.

We should go with conferences because it opens up so many options and frees us to structure a season around what is best and what works.

If we did move to a conference structure there are 16 other sides we could involve, as well as allowing us to grow as and when we can.

If money were no object. Two conferences of 6. Player your own twice (10games) the other once (6games) split the NRL in to 2 conferences of 8 each team plays 8 international games 4 home and 4 away. So 24 games in total Top 6 qualify for a top 6 play off to win the SL grand final.

In the NRL two conferences of 8 play each in your own conference once. 6 international games. (20 in total) plus 4 cross conferencengames. Top 8 go in to play offs for NRL GF

A week later the NRL champs play the SL champs for the world championship.

Bundle the rights together for both leagues, play international games in staggered blocks of 4 and you could end up.scheduling pretty much continuous live RL in both hemispheres from Friday to Monday.
