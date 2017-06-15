|
tad rhino wrote:
so why bother trying for 23 rounds? just coast through, lose a few who cares, come 8th then kick on.
the fans will be ripped off big time. why buy a season ticket? waste of time and money. wait till the super 8's then go
Welcome to the championship !!!
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:54 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4841
Willzay wrote:
Radford and Powell were both in favour of resetting points after 23 rounds. I wonder if their stance has changed?
Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:19 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22536
Gronk! wrote:
Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.
What if teams are level on points? It also creates a situation where club a could finishes lower in the table to a club who wins fewer games because of when those games were won.
There's so many tweaks that need to be made and each tweak causes its own set of problems, so many compromises and square pegs in round holes and all for what? To create a set of games that are poorly attended, can't sell corporate hospitality to, introduces huge instability, can't plan for, is fundamentally unfair, means the championship is no longer even a competition, has left league 1 hugely uncompetitive, and in the case of the million pound game culminates in a game that causes huge damage to players and clubs and is of very limited appeal.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:49 am
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2953
Location: Shipley, Bradford
For me scrap the Super 8's. Have the standard play-off's. Introduce a mid-season international break seen as though we would save about 3-4 weeks from scrapping the 8's. So clubs get a break mid-season a couple of weeks after Easter maybe? And play an International. That would help the international game grow and the England lads get a bit more consistency.
Then have a weeks rest before the playoffs in order for the top 8 to have a rest and get some injuries sorted. That way the fans can see the best of the top 8.
Meanwhile the bottom two clubs in SL and the top 2 of the Champ play off in a mini 4 team competition (3 weeks) to determine promotion/relegation. Or have the bottom of SL and the top of Champ have the £1million match.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:23 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 371
Just keep this one for a while instead of always chopping and changing and not allowing things to settle.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:54 am
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2599
Location: live in gosport wos hull
PrinterThe wrote:
Just keep this one for a while instead of always chopping and changing and not allowing things to settle.
So you like rubbish, go back to 1 up and 1 down has long has the team coming up has a good ground
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:38 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1885
The amount of different formats being muted on this thread alone show that there isn't a perfect model to follow.
Personally, I don't mind the 8's concept. But, if I was to play God for a moment and change the format; I'd go with a 14 Team Superleague, 26 league games a year as 30 is just too many, at the end of that have a top6 playoff over three weekends for the grand final, and a playoff for relegation/promotion from the bottom 2/top2. No Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness of the comp & is nothing more than a cynical moneyspinner for the RFL. I'd much rather a free weekend be used to progress the International game.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:44 am
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5201
Location: Hill Valley
Gronk! wrote:
Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.
Yep. A point reset would make the first 23 rounds pointless as you could just coast in and rest players at various points if you were secure, why would fans want to pay to see that.
I still say going back to the old top 5 place play off system would work, rewarding the top 2 yet giving 6th 7th and 8th a shot at the play offs at the time of Super 8's.
