Gronk! wrote: Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.

What if teams are level on points? It also creates a situation where club a could finishes lower in the table to a club who wins fewer games because of when those games were won.There's so many tweaks that need to be made and each tweak causes its own set of problems, so many compromises and square pegs in round holes and all for what? To create a set of games that are poorly attended, can't sell corporate hospitality to, introduces huge instability, can't plan for, is fundamentally unfair, means the championship is no longer even a competition, has left league 1 hugely uncompetitive, and in the case of the million pound game culminates in a game that causes huge damage to players and clubs and is of very limited appeal.