Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:10 pm
tad rhino wrote:
so why bother trying for 23 rounds? just coast through, lose a few who cares, come 8th then kick on.

the fans will be ripped off big time. why buy a season ticket? waste of time and money. wait till the super 8's then go


Welcome to the championship !!!
Re: Changes to Super League 2018

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:54 pm
Willzay wrote:
Radford and Powell were both in favour of resetting points after 23 rounds. I wonder if their stance has changed?


Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.

Re: Changes to Super League 2018

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:19 pm
Gronk! wrote:
Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.

What if teams are level on points? It also creates a situation where club a could finishes lower in the table to a club who wins fewer games because of when those games were won.

There's so many tweaks that need to be made and each tweak causes its own set of problems, so many compromises and square pegs in round holes and all for what? To create a set of games that are poorly attended, can't sell corporate hospitality to, introduces huge instability, can't plan for, is fundamentally unfair, means the championship is no longer even a competition, has left league 1 hugely uncompetitive, and in the case of the million pound game culminates in a game that causes huge damage to players and clubs and is of very limited appeal.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
