Willzay wrote:
Radford and Powell were both in favour of resetting points after 23 rounds. I wonder if their stance has changed?
Didn't Powell suggest that first gets 8 points all the way down to 8th getting 1 point? It's a better idea than a full reset.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Biff Tannen, BiltonRobin, Cardiff_05, Dave K., FoxyRhino, King Street Cat, mwindass, poppys mum, PrinterThe, SecondRowSaint, SmokeyTA, The Devil's Advocate, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, wire-flyer and 126 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|