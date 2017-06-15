WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes to Super League 2018

Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:14 pm
Potential changes to Super League from next year. It is understood this included the awarding of the League Leaders' Shield after 23 rounds, rather than the current 30, and the resetting of points tallies for the Super 8s stage of the competition.

I'm not really bothered when the league leaders shield is given out, but resetting all teams points after round 23 is a dreadful idea. Hope it doesn't happen.

https://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leag ... nges/77674

Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:33 pm
LLS should be awarded after the initial rounds, no point resetting the points for the Super 8s - if you want to do that why not just make it a knock out playoff instead? That makes it better for the players because they ultimately play a few less games.

Games kicking off earlier on a Thursday is a stupid idea, a lot people struggle to make the games for an 8pm kick off so why would that help improve what is already a crap idea?

Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:05 pm
Radford and Powell were both in favour of resetting points after 23 rounds. I wonder if their stance has changed?

Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:26 pm
so why bother trying for 23 rounds? just coast through, lose a few who cares, come 8th then kick on.

the fans will be ripped off big time. why buy a season ticket? waste of time and money. wait till the super 8's then go

