WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daniel Mortimer

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Daniel Mortimer

 
Post a reply

Daniel Mortimer

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:40 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 64
I believe that Daniel Mortimer is on his way to leigh to help out with the middle 8s anyone else heard this?

Re: Daniel Mortimer

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:58 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2556
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
He's been coming for 6 weeks. Delays with work permit.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Daniel Mortimer

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:14 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 64
I heard two weeks

Re: Daniel Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:19 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2652
Location: LEYTH
http://www.sportingnews.com/au/league/n ... w3j2s8q6a8
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Iggy79, maurice, shadrack and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,5591,76076,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM