All Golds last 3 games are all against the top six so they might not get any more points.Hunslet and North Wales will probably get two wins each.So we might be ok with just one win v Oxford as long as we don't get hammered by the Cumbrian 2 and then put a big score on Oxford.Top 5 at the end of the season looks well gone thoughNot sure how much benefit being in the top 8 will have though we'll only have 3 home fixtures but with better crowds. Whereas if we finish 9th we'll have 4 home games but worse crowds. Then a probable 5th home game in the league one shield final.Obviously I want to see the club in the scrapping for that top 5 play off spot, but financially in a weird sort of way it might be better for the club to finish 9.