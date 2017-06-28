WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Playoffs

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:02 am
All Golds last 3 games are all against the top six so they might not get any more points.
Hunslet and North Wales will probably get two wins each.

So we might be ok with just one win v Oxford as long as we don't get hammered by the Cumbrian 2 and then put a big score on Oxford.

Top 5 at the end of the season looks well gone though :(

Not sure how much benefit being in the top 8 will have though we'll only have 3 home fixtures but with better crowds. Whereas if we finish 9th we'll have 4 home games but worse crowds. Then a probable 5th home game in the league one shield final.

Obviously I want to see the club in the scrapping for that top 5 play off spot, but financially in a weird sort of way it might be better for the club to finish 9.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:20 pm
Panth wrote:
financially in a weird sort of way it might be better for the club to finish 9.


If you look at the RFL Distribution of Prize Money, finishing 9th and winning the Shield would get us two lots of prize money which put together would add up to more than the teams in 7th and 8th will recieve.
Just a simple Keighley fan way in over his head...

Twitter: @JRCSport

I WANT TO BE A COUGAR RANGER!

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:26 pm
What a crazy crazy way to run a sport, that's the rfl for you!
Is a dream a lie if it don't come true. Or is it something worse?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:14 am
Panth wrote:
All Golds last 3 games are all against the top six so they might not get any more points.
Hunslet and North Wales will probably get two wins each.



All Golds also losing a few players to the Student World Cup for the next 3 or 4 games ..

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:32 am
Hello Trouble! wrote:
If you look at the RFL Distribution of Prize Money,


Where you you find that info?
