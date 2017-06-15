Panth wrote: Crowd was 927 yesterday our biggest home crowd v York since 2012



Last years attendances v York were 631 and 658



Last years average was 593, this season average currently 753.



Is the behind the scenes work generating the increase in attendance or is there some other reason??

927? I hadn't heard that, although it did look like a decent crowd. Pity the team couldn't put in a top performance to keep all those extra people coming down. That's really some considerable difference from one week to the next - wasn't the London attendance somewhere around 500? I wouldn't know whether behind the scenes work is helping to improve attendances or not but if we don't make the top eight there is a serious danger that the terraces will be empty during the latter part of the season. I really hope that doesn't happen but the lads are going to have to wise up and play smarter ASAP.