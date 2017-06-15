WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Playoffs

Playoffs

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:55 pm
this_cougar_outfit
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 224
Do we need to finish top 6? I cant bring myself to read the rules again.

Ive still got a 'On our day if were playing well......' attitude. Looking as though Bulls are going down, not guaranteed but they need a miracle (or last minute rfl structure change) to save them from the drop. So next year again i suspect a challenging year of trying to win the playoffs.

Champ 1 is a tougher league then may appear on paper!

Re: Playoffs

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:41 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 54
Location: Keighley
Top 5 for play-offs I think, but I'd be happy with 8th the way things are going right now.

Re: Playoffs

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:44 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6498
Top club promoted , clubs 2-5 play off .

Re: Playoffs

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:26 pm
Leaguefan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9715
Location: Cougarville
Season over.
The elephant is still in the room and no one sees it.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: Playoffs

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:45 pm
Cross Hills Cougar
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 299
Better crowd today should have swelled the coffers. Need to back the coach and allow him to bring in a couple of BIG forwards with some presence to support Rawlins & Nicholson etc
Leaguefan wrote:
Season over.
The elephant is still in the room and no one sees it.

Mate, no point talking in riddles. Let us know exactly what you think those in charge of the club need to do to make it more successful. Would help to have your suggestions. Thanks.

Re: Playoffs

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:47 am
Panth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 08, 2006 9:23 pm
Posts: 158
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
Better crowd today should have swelled the coffers.


Crowd was 927 yesterday our biggest home crowd v York since 2012

Last years attendances v York were 631 and 658

Last years average was 593, this season average currently 753.

Is the behind the scenes work generating the increase in attendance or is there some other reason??

Re: Playoffs

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:27 pm
CountyDurhamCougar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 458
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
Leaguefan wrote:
Season over.
The elephant is still in the room and no one sees it.


Just say what you mean.
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: Playoffs

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:35 pm
CountyDurhamCougar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 458
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
Panth wrote:
Crowd was 927 yesterday our biggest home crowd v York since 2012

Last years attendances v York were 631 and 658

Last years average was 593, this season average currently 753.

Is the behind the scenes work generating the increase in attendance or is there some other reason??


927? I hadn't heard that, although it did look like a decent crowd. Pity the team couldn't put in a top performance to keep all those extra people coming down. That's really some considerable difference from one week to the next - wasn't the London attendance somewhere around 500? I wouldn't know whether behind the scenes work is helping to improve attendances or not but if we don't make the top eight there is a serious danger that the terraces will be empty during the latter part of the season. I really hope that doesn't happen but the lads are going to have to wise up and play smarter ASAP.
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: Playoffs

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:39 pm
this_cougar_outfit
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 224
I think unfortunately that was a must win game. We have Whitehaven (currently playing well) and workington away. Cant see us picking up anything there with our current defence.

We have Oxford at home last game before the super 8s on 16th July. Likely a win at home but could come down to points difference. Id say realistically we need a win at Workington otherwise we are in the bottom 8s shield.

Users browsing this forum: this_cougar_outfit and 33 guests

