Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Wont stop him asking and with the fans backing after his "miracle" performance against KR it will put a bit of pressure on the board to not let him slip through your fingers again.

He's signed until the end of this season, so far as I know. Not sure there is any, 'slipping through fingers', when a contract is over, it's over and both parties are free to check out other options. I think it's fair to say that sometimes the best option isn't pursued, but that's just how it goes.