Bull Mania wrote: Chisholm was outstanding for us. The TEAM got outplayed by fev. The forwards didnt get out of iur half that day. Chisholm wasn't the reason we lost. Not sure what point you are trying to make.

OK, let's make it simple for you - a HB can't play without the forwards laying a foundation. Get it now?If you've still not twigged,t I'll spell it out...... you do not need a HB you need some hairy assed forwards.