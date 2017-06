MicktheGled wrote: Geoff Toovey hasn't ruled Dane out featuring again this season...............

The same Geoff Toovey who thinks we wont be relegated this season?I know aussie heritage is suspect but now his visa is sorted out he seems to be coming up with some bizarre comments.By the time Chizzy is fully fit the fat lady will have finished singing, left the frickin building and be selling her wares on lumb lane