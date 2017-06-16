WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

 
Post a reply

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:26 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26797
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He was part of that team that lost 20-0 at Fev. But then everyone went missing that day.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:39 am
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9091
Location: bradford
Bullseye wrote:
He was part of that team that lost 20-0 at Fev. But then everyone went missing that day.

Hadn't everyone not been paid that weekend too though?

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:42 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26797
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Something wasn't right. Never had that confirmed by a reliable source.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:03 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 519
Location: Not there
mat wrote:
When did he go missing last year? He wasn't signed until damage was done re: top four. Don't remember him having any massive howlers tbh.


He was signed at the end of June, when you were above Fev in the table with only 3 games to play. Clearly he boosted your performance .........

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:01 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4562
Mr Dog wrote:
He was signed at the end of June, when you were above Fev in the table with only 3 games to play. Clearly he boosted your performance .........


Chisholm was outstanding for us. The TEAM got outplayed by fev. The forwards didnt get out of iur half that day. Chisholm wasn't the reason we lost. Not sure what point you are trying to make.

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:31 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1053
Mr Dog wrote:
He was signed at the end of June, when you were above Fev in the table with only 3 games to play. Clearly he boosted your performance .........


Ha ha keep trying sweetheart
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, BradfordBen, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Dannyboywt, Fr13daY, le penguin, paulwalker71, redeverready, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, thepimp007 and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,8431,90376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
36
- 20GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM