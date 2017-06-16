WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

According to AC our three top paid player of this season are Chisholm, Pryce and Smith none of whom actually get onto the pitch. As they say: Chances of survival are none and slim and slim has just left town.

I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?

I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?


People will cling to anything in these circumstances.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

It's on Dane's twitter. I imagine his source is probably correct.


Geoff Toovey hasn't ruled Dane out featuring again this season. The good news is that swelling has significantly reduced to allow the operation to go ahead.

Geoff Toovey hasn't ruled Dane out featuring again this season. The good news is that swelling has significantly reduced to allow the operation to go ahead.



Now that is wishful thinking.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Indeed. Knee constructions are not something done lightly. If he plays for us again it will be in 2018.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?

Would normally agree totally, but I think you're missing the, 'confidence', point. He's been an inspirational player for us and it's very hard to quantify just how that translates into performance - but it does.

Illogical, I agree, but it's true.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?


Don't worry your head over this quandary, he's out for a month or three for knee reconstruction so no change in our fortunes there then
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?


He has that X factor. And it certainly made a difference in the 50 mins he played for us.
(and I feel fine)

I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?

When did he go missing last year? He wasn't signed until damage was done re: top four. Don't remember him having any massive howlers tbh.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM