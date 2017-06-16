|
|
According to AC our three top paid player of this season are Chisholm, Pryce and Smith none of whom actually get onto the pitch. As they say: Chances of survival are none and slim and slim has just left town.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:17 am
|
|
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:28 am
|
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
People will cling to anything in these circumstances.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
|
|
debaser wrote:
It's on Dane's twitter. I imagine his source is probably correct.
Geoff Toovey hasn't ruled Dane out featuring again this season. The good news is that swelling has significantly reduced to allow the operation to go ahead.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:14 am
|
|
MicktheGled wrote:
Geoff Toovey hasn't ruled Dane out featuring again this season. The good news is that swelling has significantly reduced to allow the operation to go ahead.
Now that is wishful thinking.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:18 am
|
|
Indeed. Knee constructions are not something done lightly. If he plays for us again it will be in 2018.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:20 am
|
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
Would normally agree totally, but I think you're missing the, 'confidence', point. He's been an inspirational player for us and it's very hard to quantify just how that translates into performance - but it does.
Illogical, I agree, but it's true.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:35 am
|
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
Don't worry your head over this quandary, he's out for a month or three for knee reconstruction so no change in our fortunes there then
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:01 am
|
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
He has that X factor. And it certainly made a difference in the 50 mins he played for us.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:24 am
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?
When did he go missing last year? He wasn't signed until damage was done re: top four. Don't remember him having any massive howlers tbh.
|
