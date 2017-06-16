Mr Dog wrote: I'm still puzzled whilst most of you seem to think that the fortunes of a team dominated up the middle week in week out are going to be changed by signing a halfback, and one at that, who went missing when you needed him to perform last season?

Would normally agree totally, but I think you're missing the, 'confidence', point. He's been an inspirational player for us and it's very hard to quantify just how that translates into performance - but it does.Illogical, I agree, but it's true.