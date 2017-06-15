WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

 
Post a reply

Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:26 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4555
Confirmed on twitter. No other club would have this kind of luck :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED: :DEPRESSED:

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:15 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2545
Location: No longer Bradford
We finally get a quality half in, and he lasts less than a game. Bradford Bulls ladies and gentlemen!

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:48 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9832
Location: Here
Unbelievable.

You couldn't make it up could you.
Best wishes Chissy - you are going to rip it up in Ch1 next year.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:39 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3051
What a hammer blow. Terrible news for Dane and the Bulls. Has any potential recovery time been given yet? I assume that sort of injury is season ending?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:27 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9437
Location: Bradbados
I'd feel much more confident about that being correct if the 'news' was on the website and not something on twitter.

Maybe the website bit is going through the spell and fact check stage...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:29 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9832
Location: Here
Bulliac wrote:
I'd feel much more confident about that being correct if the 'news' was on the website and not something on twitter.

Maybe the website bit is going through the spell and fact check stage...


It's on Dane's twitter. I imagine his source is probably correct.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:55 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 778
How long did he sign for?
I seem to remember it being for the rest of the season. If so, We may not see him again.

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:25 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1268
Player of the season.

Re: Chisholm - Knee reconstruction

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:50 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2545
Location: No longer Bradford
debaser wrote:
It's on Dane's twitter. I imagine his source is probably correct.


Yeah exactly. If it had come from some wannabe journo who posts nothing but crap (naming no names), I wouldn't believe it. But Dane himself has said he undergoes knee reconstruction surgery on Monday. It would be unbelievably bad luck if it happened to any other team, but when it's us in the last few years, it's standard practice when it comes to lady luck.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, hereagain, NZ Bull, RickyF1, roofaldo2, Stul, VanGinger, zapperbull and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,3232,03276,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
30
- 6WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM