How long did he sign for?
I seem to remember it being for the rest of the season. If so, We may not see him again.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, debaser, paulwalker71, phillgee, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, thepimp007, Uptonfax, woolly07 and 212 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
|