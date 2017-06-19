WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - top 3 players from your club 2017

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:47 am
vastman
jakeyg95 wrote:
Considering it's best three players so far this season and Tom Johnstone had a season ending injury on April 30th, yes, I am.


Fair enough
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:54 am
Wilde 3
nottinghamtiger wrote:
On current form I'd go with:

1. Hardaker
2. Marshall
3. Percival
4. Shenton
5. Eden
6. Kelly
7. Gale
8. Millington
9. McShane
10. Walmsley
11. Murdoch-Masilla
12. Sene-Lefao
13. Not sure - Westerman?

Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.

Others going close:
Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.
Centre - Gildart, Sau
Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.
Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.

No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!


Like last season, very happy that Hull players seem to be going under the radar. Kelly has been good, but Fonua and Manu have been exceptional

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:10 pm
King Street Cat
Arona
BJB
Fifita
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:13 pm
number 6
right now

kelly
fonau
talanoa

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:37 pm
Moe syslak
Wire
1. Livett, one decent game is one more than anyone else has had
2. Lineham
3.Philbin
Jeez, just reading that shows how awful we have been!
Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:46 pm
the artist
albert kelly
mahe fonua
liam watts
