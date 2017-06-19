nottinghamtiger wrote:

On current form I'd go with:



1. Hardaker

2. Marshall

3. Percival

4. Shenton

5. Eden

6. Kelly

7. Gale

8. Millington

9. McShane

10. Walmsley

11. Murdoch-Masilla

12. Sene-Lefao

13. Not sure - Westerman?



Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.



Others going close:

Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.

Centre - Gildart, Sau

Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.

Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.



No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!