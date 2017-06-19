nottinghamtiger wrote:
On current form I'd go with:
1. Hardaker
2. Marshall
3. Percival
4. Shenton
5. Eden
6. Kelly
7. Gale
8. Millington
9. McShane
10. Walmsley
11. Murdoch-Masilla
12. Sene-Lefao
13. Not sure - Westerman?
Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.
Others going close:
Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.
Centre - Gildart, Sau
Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.
Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.
No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!
Like last season, very happy that Hull players seem to be going under the radar. Kelly has been good, but Fonua and Manu have been exceptional