WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - top 3 players from your club 2017

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace top 3 players from your club 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:16 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5414
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:42 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1961
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I gave three to start with though!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:56 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1961
Wigg'n wrote:
I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.


On current form I'd go with:

1. Hardaker
2. Marshall
3. Percival
4. Shenton
5. Eden
6. Kelly
7. Gale
8. Millington
9. McShane
10. Walmsley
11. Murdoch-Masilla
12. Sene-Lefao
13. Not sure - Westerman?

Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.

Others going close:
Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.
Centre - Gildart, Sau
Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.
Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.

No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:00 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:04 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1961
Towns88 wrote:
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:


Forgot about him, he has been good.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:30 am
Stanley30 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 27, 2012 9:41 am
Posts: 714
TheButcher wrote:
SaleSlim wrote:
Salford

Ben Mudoch-Masila (2017 MOS :) )
Craig Kopczak
Robert Lui

Been a real squad effort tho and lots of our "lesser lights" have really stood up.


Same for me. BMM has been outstanding.


Agreed, but Tomkins is back now so forget MoS.
Mention to flash as well

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:51 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1010
For the Giants it would have to be
Ikahihifo
Mamo
Leeming

For me, Seb has been the best forward in the league by a way. He's like an impact prop that can play for 30 minutes each half his intensity is that high. Shone in a poor team at the start of the year and is still leading by example as form starts to turn.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:03 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25926
Location: Poodle Power!
jakeyg95 wrote:
Fifita
BJB

One of Huby/Ashurst/Grix/Finn/Arona. Can't really separate those last few.


What BJB above Johnstone - or are you ignoring hime because he's out for the season?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:52 pm
Brenio User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2007 3:27 pm
Posts: 124
Location: Northwich
Widnes

Hanbury
Johnstone
Houston

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:15 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 481
vastman wrote:
What BJB above Johnstone - or are you ignoring hime because he's out for the season?


Considering it's best three players so far this season and Tom Johnstone had a season ending injury on April 30th, yes, I am.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brenio, Budgiezilla, Gazemous, jakeyg95 and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9941,42876,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM