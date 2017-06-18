Wigg'n wrote: I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.

On current form I'd go with:1. Hardaker2. Marshall3. Percival4. Shenton5. Eden6. Kelly7. Gale8. Millington9. McShane10. Walmsley11. Murdoch-Masilla12. Sene-Lefao13. Not sure - Westerman?Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.Others going close:Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.Centre - Gildart, SauHalves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!