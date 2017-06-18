WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:16 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:42 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I gave three to start with though!

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:56 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Wigg'n wrote:
I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.


On current form I'd go with:

1. Hardaker
2. Marshall
3. Percival
4. Shenton
5. Eden
6. Kelly
7. Gale
8. Millington
9. McShane
10. Walmsley
11. Murdoch-Masilla
12. Sene-Lefao
13. Not sure - Westerman?

Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.

Others going close:
Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.
Centre - Gildart, Sau
Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.
Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.

No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:00 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:04 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Towns88 wrote:
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:


Forgot about him, he has been good.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:30 am
Stanley30 Cheeky half-back
TheButcher wrote:
SaleSlim wrote:
Salford

Ben Mudoch-Masila (2017 MOS :) )
Craig Kopczak
Robert Lui

Been a real squad effort tho and lots of our "lesser lights" have really stood up.


Same for me. BMM has been outstanding.


Agreed, but Tomkins is back now so forget MoS.
Mention to flash as well

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:51 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
For the Giants it would have to be
Ikahihifo
Mamo
Leeming

For me, Seb has been the best forward in the league by a way. He's like an impact prop that can play for 30 minutes each half his intensity is that high. Shone in a poor team at the start of the year and is still leading by example as form starts to turn.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:03 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
jakeyg95 wrote:
Fifita
BJB

One of Huby/Ashurst/Grix/Finn/Arona. Can't really separate those last few.


What BJB above Johnstone - or are you ignoring hime because he's out for the season?
SUPPORT SWAG...
