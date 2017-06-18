WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - top 3 players from your club 2017

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace top 3 players from your club 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:16 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5404
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:42 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1938
dickie mint wrote:
A bit biased it certainly looks like it, the OP asked for your best 3 you've managed to give him 12, it's a good job you've only got 12 fingers instead of 17 otherwise we'd have got your best starting 17.


I gave three to start with though!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:56 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1938
Wigg'n wrote:
I can't wait to see the SL Dream Team. It'll be the first time all players come from one club.


On current form I'd go with:

1. Hardaker
2. Marshall
3. Percival
4. Shenton
5. Eden
6. Kelly
7. Gale
8. Millington
9. McShane
10. Walmsley
11. Murdoch-Masilla
12. Sene-Lefao
13. Not sure - Westerman?

Junior Moors would maybe replace Millington but looks like he is out for the rest of the year, so will be forgotten come the end of the season.

Others going close:
Wing - McGilvary, Ben Jones-Bishop.
Centre - Gildart, Sau
Halves - Moon, Williams, Lui, Roberts.
Forwards - Cuthbertson, Kopzcak, Fifita, Tautai, Farrell.

No prizes given out in June though. Form towards the business end of the season is more important than it is at the moment!

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:00 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3293
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: top 3 players from your club 2017

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:04 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1938
Towns88 wrote:
leeds fans would spew that Parcell isn't in there :lol:


Forgot about him, he has been good.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, cravenpark1, Hangerman2, Him, nottinghamtiger, rhinos21, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, yorksguy1865 and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,4921,75376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM